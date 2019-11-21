Market Overview

Summit Financial Group, Inc. Announces Q4 2019 Dividend of $0.15 Per Share

Globe Newswire  
November 21, 2019 5:00pm   Comments
MOOREFIELD, W.Va., Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summit Financial Group, Inc. ("Summit") (NASDAQ:SMMF) today announces its Board of Directors recently declared a fourth quarter 2019 dividend of $0.15 per share payable on December 31, 2019 to common shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 16, 2019.

Summit Financial Group, Inc. is a $2.3 billion financial holding company headquartered in Moorefield, West Virginia. Summit provides community banking services primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and Southern regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia, through its bank subsidiary, Summit Community Bank, Inc., which operates thirty-two banking locations.

Contact:            Teresa Ely, Director of Shareholder Relations
Telephone:        (304) 530-0526
Email:               tely@summitfgi.com

Primary Logo

