CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey against Canopy Growth Corporation

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf of investors that purchased or acquired the securities of Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE:CGC) from June 21, 2019 through November 13, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period").

All investors who purchased shares of Canopy Growth Corporation and incurred losses

If you have incurred losses in the shares of Canopy Growth Corporation, you may, no later than January 21, 2020, request that the Court appoint you lead plaintiff of the proposed class. Please contact Wolf Haldenstein to learn more about your rights as an investor in the shares of Canopy Growth Corporation.

According to the filed complaint, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

the Company was experiencing weak demand for its softgel and oil products;



as a result, the Company would be forced to take a CA$32.7 million restructuring

charge due to poor sales, excessive returns, and excess inventory; and due to the foregoing, defendants' statements about Canopy's receivables, business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

On November 14, 2019, Canopy announced another disappointing 2Q 2020 earnings, blaming the poor results on inventory write-offs and restructuring charges for product returns, return provisions and pricing allowances. Canopy's CEO Mark Zekulin said he would be stepping down once a replacement was found.



This news sent the price of Canopy Growth shares down over 14% on November 14, 2019, closing at $15.84.

