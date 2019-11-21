CORRECTION - Domo to Demonstrate Solutions that Help Customers Drive Business Value from IoT Data at AWS re:Invent 2019

Domo will Showcase Key IoT Capabilities at Booth #1737 in the Sands Expo in the Venetian



SILICON SLOPES, Utah , Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline on November 20, 2019 by Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO), please note that in the sixth paragraph of the release, the fourth sentence on a customer speaker has been removed and in the seventh paragraph of the release, the first sentence should read: Asset Tracking: IoT Data From Device to Business Outcomes. The corrected release follows:

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) today announced it will showcase at AWS re:Invent 2019 how customers can quickly, easily and securely deliver business value from their Internet of Things (IoT) data while maximizing the value of their Amazon Web Services (AWS) investments.

Domo will highlight the capabilities of its recently announced Domo for AWS solution, a purpose-built package that gives AWS customers an easy way to make data from nearly two dozen AWS services securely accessible to virtually anyone across the company. Domo will also showcase its IoT Cloud, which features one of the largest sets of pre-built API connectors for IoT data, including AWS IoT Analytics, AWS IoT Core, AWS IoT Device Defender, AWS IoT Device Management, and Amazon Kinesis Data Streams. Domo's IoT Cloud also includes a series of IoT specific apps for Asset Tracking, Production Floor Monitoring and Fleet Management.

"There is no shortage of IoT data," said Jay Heglar, chief business officer for Domo. "Our focus is helping customer and partners be able drive business value by this delivering data into the hands of real business people so they can make better decisions and take actions that drive the business forward."

AWS re:Invent is a learning conference hosted by AWS for the global cloud computing community. The event will feature keynote announcements, training and certification opportunities, access to more than 2,500 technical sessions, a partner expo, after-hours events, and more.

Domo sessions at AWS re:Invent 2019 include:

Harness the Full Potential of Your IoT Data

Speaker: Jay Heglar, Domo

Partner speaker: Prashanth Adiraju, AWS

Date/time: Wednesday, December 4 at 12:15pm PT

Location: Bellagio, Monet 3

Asset Tracking: IoT Data From Device to Business Outcomes

Speaker: Stacy Billanti, Domo

Partner speaker: Brian McHale, Verizon

Date/time: Tuesday, December 3 at 2:10pm PT

Location: Aria Expo Hall Partner Theater

Domo is an Advanced Technology Partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN) as well as an AWS Big Data Competency Partner.

AWS re:Invent 2019 attendees can see Domo's cloud-based platform in action throughout the event through on-demand demos at booth #1737 in the Sands Expo in the Venetian.

For more information on Domo's presence at AWS re:Invent, visit: http://www.domo.com/reinvent

