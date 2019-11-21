Market Overview

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: MTCH MYGN TWTR CGC: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

Globe Newswire  
November 21, 2019 2:17pm   Comments
NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 2, 2019
Class Period: August 6, 2019 and September 25, 2019

Get additional information about MTCH: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/match-group-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3&prid=4530

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 26, 2019
Class Period: September 2, 2016 and August 13, 2019

Get additional information about MYGN: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/myriad-genetics-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3&prid=4530

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 30, 2019
Class Period: August 6, 2019 and October 23, 2019

Get additional information about TWTR: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/twitter-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3&prid=4530

Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE:CGC)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 20, 2020
Class Period: June 21, 2019 and November 13, 2019

Get additional information about CGC: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/canopy-growth-corporation-loss-submission-form?wire=3&prid=4530

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
Fax. 866.699.3880
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

