AIIR Consulting Launches The Elevate Project to Help Purpose-driven Organizations Access Coaching Services

PHILADELPHIA, P.A., Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIIR Consulting, a global leadership development firm, is proud to announce the launch of The Elevate Project, a pro bono program that will help purpose-driven organizations access elite coaching services.

"This idea was born out of last year's AIIR Summit, a conference of more than 60 leadership experts from around the world," said Dr. Jonathan Kirshner, Founder and CEO of AIIR Consulting. "We all felt a responsibility to leverage our strengths as an organization to give back. What better way to do that than to provide our services to those who would not typically be able to access them?"

The Elevate Project will connect AIIR's world-class executive coaches with leaders from purpose-driven organizations, granting these organizations access to pro-bono leadership coaching to amplify their efforts to make the world a better place. The Elevate Project will provide the same services that AIIR offers to Fortune 500 companies: executive coaching, leadership development, and executive assessments, including its proprietary tools the Coaching Mindset Index® and the AIIR Team Effectiveness Survey™. The Elevate Project is also partnering with Deeper Signals to deliver the Core Drivers assessment.

"The Elevate Project taps the essence of what we do at AIIR — elevate leaders around the world. Day in and day out, we can trace a clear line between our services and the betterment of people and their organizations," said Kirschner. "This is a huge win for leaders and the noble causes they serve, for our clients who help support the project through our commercial partnership, and for our incredible team of coaches who will have a structured opportunity to give back in a high-impact manner."

In 2019, the focus of The Elevate Project was on veterans' organizations, starting with nonprofit Team Red, White and Blue. This led to some of the highest levels of community engagement and new membership in the organization's recent history, due to leaders being able to do their jobs more effectively. The Elevate Project went on to further serve the veteran community through American Dream U, another nonprofit that helps veterans and their spouses in the transition after service.

More recently, The Elevate Project has established a partnership with Youth Inc., an organization that works with several other nonprofits in New York City to support underserved youth. In 2020, focus will broaden to include additional youth causes, womens' organizations, and other purpose-driven organizations that make a positive mark on the world.

ABOUT AIIR CONSULTING

AIIR Consulting is a global business psychology consulting firm dedicated to building amazing leaders through executive coaching, leadership development, and team effectiveness. Founder and CEO Dr. Jonathan Kirschner pioneered The AIIR® Method, a four-phased process for creating sustained behavioral change through Assessment, Insight, Implementation, and Reinforcement. AIIR Consulting combines evidence-based techniques, proprietary tools, and innovative coaching technology to empower leaders to drive incredible business results. To learn more, visit www.aiirconsulting.com.

