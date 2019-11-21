Holiday Magic Pass offers one-stop resource for Huntsville holiday events

Huntsville, AL, Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visitors set their sights on Huntsville as a top destination for family travel, outdoor recreation, space history and - around this time of year - a premier vacation spot for holiday revelry. Making it easier for families to enjoy the wide variety of events without breaking the bank, the Huntsville/Madison County Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB), in partnership with area attractions, has released a holiday events coupon sheet providing discounts to 8 major holiday offerings in the Rocket City.

The free Huntsville Holiday Magic Pass is available both online at huntsville.org and at the Huntsville/Madison County Visitor Center®. The Visitor Center is located at 500 Church Street NW in downtown Huntsville and is open 7 days a week. The Huntsville Holiday Magic Coupon Sheet is available to visitors and residents of Madison County.

Huntsville has received recognition as one of the best Christmas towns in the U.S., with annual events like Nerdy Noel and the Chriskindlmarket being named the "best Christmas markets in Alabama" by outlets such as Food & Wine magazine and others.

The Huntsville Holiday Magic Pass features the following discounts:

$2 off admission to the Huntsville Museum of Art's Skating in the Park

$1 off regular, non-member ticket for Santa's Village at the Historic Huntsville Depot

$2 off regular, non-member tickets for Fantasy Playhouse Children's Theater's A Christmas Carol

$2 off admission to Skate with Santa at the Benton H. Wilcoxon Municipal Ice Complex

25% off general admission to see Burritt on the Mountain decked out for the holidays

10% off tickets to the Huntsville Ballet's The Nutcracker

$3 off any show at the INTUITIVE ® Planetarium at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center

Planetarium at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center 10% off one store item (excluding sale and consignment), plus free tour of Harrison Brothers Hardware

Please note: additional guidelines regarding coupon usage are listed on each coupon.

To redeem the coupons, guests can either present the physical coupon sheet or show the digital version on their mobile device, available online at huntsville.org/hsvmagic. Additional information on Huntsville holiday events including dates, operating hours, etc. can also be found on the Holiday Magic page.

In addition to events listed on the pass, there's also a variety of whimsical holiday activities for visitors and locals alike to enjoy, including one of the largest holiday light displays at the Huntsville Botanical Garden's Galaxy of Lights, Downtown Huntsville's Tinsel Trail, the Spirit of Christmas Past homes tour in the historic Twickenham district, Christmas parades in Huntsville and Madison, and more.

For more information, please contact Kristen Pepper, Director of Marketing for the Huntsville/Madison County CVB, at kristen@huntsville.org or by phone at 256.551.2294.

Be sure to connect with the Huntsville/Madison County CVB on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for updates on what's going on in Huntsville/Madison County, travel-related news and upcoming meeting and conference information.

About Huntsville/Madison County CVB

The Huntsville/Madison County Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB) is a non-profit 501(c)(6) organization which was developed in 1970 to create economic growth for Huntsville/Madison County by marketing the city as a top-of-mind convention and visitor destination. As the official city/county agency which promotes the area as a tourist destination and convention site, the CVB works with an array of hospitality industry partners to market our destination to visitors of all types.

###

Attachment

Kristen Pepper Huntsville/Madison County Convention & Visitors Bureau 256-551-2294 kristen@huntsville.org