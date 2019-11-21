Market Overview

Option Care Health to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Leveraged Finance Conference

Globe Newswire  
November 21, 2019 10:39am   Comments
BANNOCKBURN, Ill., Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Option Care Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS), the nation's largest independent provider of home and alternate treatment site infusion therapy services, will present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Leveraged Finance Conference on December 3, 2019. Mike Shapiro, Option Care Health's Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to present at 10:50 a.m. ET. A live audio webcast and replay of this presentation will be available at https://investors.optioncarehealth.com.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc. (Option Care Health) (NASDAQ:BIOS), is the nation's largest independent provider of home and alternate site infusion services. With over 6,000 teammates including 2,900 clinicians, we work compassionately to elevate standards of care for patients with acute and chronic conditions in all 50 states. Through our clinical leadership, expertise and national scale, Option Care Health is reimagining the infusion care experience for patients, customers and employees. To learn more, please visit our website at OptionCareHealth.com.

For Investor Inquiries:
Bob East, Asher Dewhurst, Jordan Kohnstam
Westwicke
443-213-0500
optioncarehealth@westwicke.com

For Media Inquiries:
Jonathan Durrbeck
312-558-1770
JDurrbeck@pcipr.com

