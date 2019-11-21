Glenn Trout, VelocityEHS CEO, Appointed to National Safety Council Board of Directors

CHICAGO, Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VelocityEHS , the global leader in cloud-based environment, health, safety (EHS) and sustainability solutions, announced today that Glenn Trout, CEO, has joined the National Safety Council (NSC) Board of Directors. The appointment follows the annual Board of Directors meeting, which took place at the 2019 NSC Congress & Expo.



"We are thrilled to welcome our new board members and excited about the depth and breadth of experience they bring to help advance safety," said Lorraine M. Martin, NSC president and CEO in a November 12, 2019 press release. "I am eager to collaborate with them to enhance safety on the road, at work, and in our homes and communities, furthering the NSC mission."

Trout joins ten other new board appointees that will help the NSC achieve its mission of eliminating preventable deaths. With more than 20 years of experience in the EHS industry, Trout brings his deep expertise in occupational health and safety, regulatory compliance and risk assessment to the NSC board.

"I'm honored to join the NSC's Board of Directors, and look forward to working alongside the other Board members to make significant contributions to the Council's ongoing mission to keep workers and workplaces safe," said Trout. "While eliminating all preventable worker deaths is a huge undertaking, I believe we can work together to drive innovations in the safety industry that will make significant strides to improve the health and safety of everyone."

Under Trout's leadership, VelocityEHS has become the largest EHS software solution provider, delivering simple and easy-to-use software built for real people working in difficult jobs. Today, more than 18,000 customers and 10 million users worldwide across nearly all industries trust VelocityEHS to safeguard employees, manage risk and meet their compliance obligations. For more information, visit www.EHS.com .

About the National Safety Council

The National Safety Council ( nsc.org ) is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to eliminate preventable deaths at work, in homes and communities, and on the road through leadership, research, education and advocacy. Founded in 1913 and chartered by Congress, NSC advances this mission by partnering with businesses, government agencies, elected officials and the public in areas where we can make the most impact.

About VelocityEHS

Trusted by more than 18,000 customers worldwide, VelocityEHS helps you reach your EHS goals faster with quick implementations, affordable solutions, and unparalleled customer support. We deliver a comprehensive cloud-based environment, health and safety (EHS) software platform. Our easy-to-use software applications are designed based on industry best-practice principles to help you solve complex business challenges in simple ways. Recognized by the EHS industry's top independent analysts, and earning leading scores in the Verdantix 2019 Green Quadrant Analysis and 2017 NAEM EHS & Sustainability Software Ratings Report, VelocityEHS is the global leader in cloud EHS software solutions.

VelocityEHS is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with locations in Ann Arbor, Michigan; Tampa, Florida; Oakville, Ontario; London, England; and Sydney, Australia. For more information, visit www.EHS.com.