EMPLOYERS Expands Partnership with IVANS to Support Digital Distribution

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IVANS®, a division of Applied Systems®, today announced EMPLOYERS®, America's small business insurance specialist®, has selected IVANS Markets™ to further supplement appetite communications to more than 32,000 agencies in the IVANS network. Building on a foundation of agency-insurer connectivity through IVANS Download®, including eDocs download, EMPLOYERS will further support prospective and current agency partners by communicating appetite details at the moment agents are searching.

"One of our highest priorities at EMPLOYERS is supporting our agency partners and their digital demands to create greater ease of doing business," said Ray Wise, Senior Vice President, Chief Sales Officer, EMPLOYERS. "In a series of deep technology and automation investments EMPLOYERS has launched over the past year, partnering with IVANS for IVANS Markets is another exciting deliverable of our EVOLVE initiative. As we have had great success in automating the servicing side of our agency relationships with IVANS, we are excited about expanding our partnership to drive greater efficiency through IVANS Markets."

IVANS Markets provides insurers and MGAs an industry-first application to instantly communicate appetite and identify new business opportunities with current and prospective agencies. Leveraging this digital channel, built within nine agency management systems, also reduces dependency on time-consuming, manual steps traditionally used to communicate appetite. IVANS Markets directs more in-appetite submissions into insurers' pipelines to drive growth and profitability. With an average of 5 million recommendations to agents each month, insurers and MGAs have greater opportunity for exposure and conversion using IVANS Markets.

"As the insurance landscape becomes more competitive, we see more insurers satisfying agent demand by becoming fully digital in how they interact with agencies," said Brian Wood, vice president of Data Products Group, IVANS Insurance Solutions. "The adoption of IVANS Markets further demonstrates EMPLOYERS' commitment to the agency channel, automating both distribution and servicing so that they can support the growth of their agency partners."

