Algolia to Host Webinar on How Media Companies Can Deliver Exceptional Search & Discovery Experiences in the Age of Streaming

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algolia, the leading Search and Discovery solution, today announced it will host a live, complimentary webinar on Wednesday, Dec. 4, at 11:00 a.m. PST/2:00 p.m. EST. The webinar — "Conquering the Crowded Media Landscape" — will show how superior search & discovery experiences give streaming services a competitive edge.



The streaming-video marketplace is becoming increasingly dynamic, with the end of 2019 turning out to be another redefining period due to the launch of Disney+ and Apple TV+. To compete, it is paramount for over-the-top services to offer above-and-beyond user experiences. A major part of those experiences is to give users the ability to find desired content with zero hassle, and discover new content that is both relevant to their tastes and enticing enough to provoke experimentation with new offers.

Webinar attendees will learn:

Behind-the-scenes components of a high-end streaming search experience

How leading companies are providing top-flight content discovery experiences

How to leverage search technology to increase conversions, customer experience, and ROI

Details-at-a-Glance

What: "Conquering the Crowded Media Landscape"

Featuring: Experts from Algolia including Xabier Ormazabal, vice president of product marketing; Pauline Lafontaine, senior product marketing manager; and Eunice Lee, senior solutions engineer

When: Wednesday, Dec. 4, at 11:00 a.m. PST/2:00 p.m. EST

Where: Register for the free event here

About Algolia

Algolia is the Search-as-a-Service platform that enables companies of all sizes to deliver fast and relevant digital experiences that drive real results. With Algolia, consumers are able to find and discover what they want easily across web, mobile, and voice. Algolia allows developers and business teams to build and optimize delightful search and discovery experiences that increase online engagement, conversion rates and revenue. More than 8,000 companies including Stripe, Slack, Discovery Inc., Medium, LVMH, Lacoste, Zendesk and Birchbox rely on Algolia to manage 70 billion search queries a month. Algolia is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Paris, London, Tokyo, New York and Atlanta. To learn more, visit www.algolia.com.

Contact

Shannon Campbell

Offleash for Algolia

algolia@offleashpr.com