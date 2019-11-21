Market Overview

Livongo to Present at Piper Jaffray 31st Annual Healthcare Conference

Globe Newswire  
November 21, 2019 9:00am   Comments
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Livongo Health, Inc., (NASDAQ:LVGO), a leading Applied Health Signals company empowering people with chronic conditions to live better and healthier lives, today announced the Company will be participating in the Piper Jaffray 31st Annual Healthcare Conference in New York, NY. Management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the presentation, as well as an archived recording, will be available on the Investor Relations section of the company's website, https://www.livongo.com/.

About Livongo

Livongo offers a platform to service the whole person and empowers people with chronic conditions to live better and healthier lives, beginning with diabetes and now including hypertension, weight management, diabetes prevention, and behavioral health. Livongo pioneered the category of Applied Health Signals to offer Members clinically-based insights that make it easier to stay healthy. Livongo's team of data scientists aggregate and interpret substantial amounts of health data and information to create actionable, personalized and timely health signals delivered to Livongo Members exactly when and where they need them. The Livongo approach delivers better clinical and financial outcomes while creating a different and better experience for people with chronic conditions. For more information, visit: www.livongo.com or engage with Livongo on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Investor Contact:
Alex Hughes
Investor-relations@livongo.com
650-413-9528

Media Contact:
John Hallock
Press@livongo.com
617-615-7712

