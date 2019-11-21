Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

FactSet Schedules First Quarter 2020 Earnings Call

Globe Newswire  
November 21, 2019 9:00am   Comments
Share:

NORWALK, Conn., Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet (NYSE:FDS, NASDAQ:FDS), a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications, and industry-leading services, today announced that it will release its financial and operating results for the first quarter fiscal 2020, ending November 30, on Thursday, December 19, 2019. FactSet will also host a conference call to discuss these results at 11:00 a.m. eastern time.

The following information is provided for investors who would like to participate in the conference call and webcast:

  U.S. Participants 833.231.8259
     
  International Participants 647.689.4104
     
  Passcode 4776222
     
  Webcast FactSet Investor Relations

An archived webcast with the accompanying slides will be available at investor.factset.com for one year after the conclusion of the live event. The earnings call transcript will also be available via FactSet's transcription service. An audio replay of this conference will also be available until December 26, 2019 via the following telephone numbers: 800.585.8367 in the U.S. and 416.621.4642 internationally using passcode 4776222.

About FactSet

FactSet (NYSE:FDS, NASDAQ:FDS) delivers superior content, analytics, and flexible technology to help more than 126,000 users see and seize opportunity sooner. We give investment professionals the edge to outperform with informed insights, workflow solutions across the portfolio lifecycle, and industry-leading support from dedicated specialists. We're proud to have been recognized with multiple awards for our analytical and data-driven solutions and repeatedly ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For® and a Best Workplace in the United Kingdom and France.  Subscribe to our thought leadership blog to get fresh insight delivered daily at insight.factset.com. Learn more at www.factset.com and follow on Twitter: www.twitter.com/factset.

FactSet
Media & Investor Relations Contact:
Rima Hyder
+1 857.265.7523 
rima.hyder@factset.com

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo