MannKind Appoints Tony Hooper to Its Board of Directors

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) today announced that Anthony Hooper will join its Board of Directors, effective January 1, 2020. Mr. Hooper will also serve as a member of the Audit Committee of the Board. Mr. Hooper brings 35 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry to the MannKind Board of Directors.



"Tony will be a terrific addition to our board of directors," said Kent Kresa, Chairman of the Board of MannKind Corporation. "His commercial operations experience and his deep knowledge of the pharmaceutical industry will be invaluable to MannKind as we look to grow our company for the future."

Mr. Hooper served as executive vice president of Global Commercial Operations for Amgen Inc. from Oct 2011 until August 2018. During his tenure, he led the transformation of Amgen's commercial organization, placing a relentless focus on putting patients at the center of all the company's activities. Under his leadership, Amgen grew revenue by 50 percent, launched six new first-in-class medicines for serious diseases, more than doubled the global footprint by expanding into 50 new countries, and established a new biosimilars business. Prior to joining Amgen, Hooper spent more than 15 years at Bristol-Myers Squibb. His last role there was senior vice president, Global Commercial Operations and president of the company's $15 billion pharmaceutical business in the Americas, Japan and Intercontinental regions. Previously, he was assistant vice president of Global Marketing for Wyeth Laboratories and led the international marketing group for Lederle International. Mr. Hooper earned law and MBA degrees from the University of South Africa.

The addition of Mr. Hooper will bring the total number of MannKind Board members to eight.

