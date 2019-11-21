Euroseas Ltd. Announces Taking Delivery of All Four Vessels Recently Acquired and Sets Date for the Release of Third Quarter 2019 Results, Conference Call and Webcast

MAROUSSI, ATHENS, Greece, Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA), an owner and operator of container carrier vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for containerized cargoes, announced today that it has taken delivery of all four vessels recently acquired from Synergy Holdings Limited. The four vessels are all built in South Korea, one in 2008 and three in 2009, are all of intermediate size of 4,253 teu. The Company has also assumed the charters the vessels are currently under.



Aristides Pittas, Chairman and CEO of Euroseas commented: "We are very pleased to quickly and smoothly take delivery of the four Synergy vessels. The addition of these four vessels expands our fleet by more than 25% in terms of units and more than 50% in terms of carrying capacity, reduces its age profile by about 2 years and validates our strategy to use our publicly listed platform to consolidate feeder and intermediate containerships. We will continue on this strategy and position Euroseas to take advantage of similar accretive market opportunities for the benefit of our shareholders."

Third Quarter Earnings Release and Call:

Furthermore, Euroseas announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019 on Monday, November 25, 2019 before market opens in New York.

On the same day, Monday, November 25, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time, the Company's management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results.

Conference Call details:

Audio Webcast ‐ Slides Presentation:

There will be a live and then archived audio webcast of the conference call, via the internet through the Euroseas website (www.euroseas.gr). Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.



The slide presentation on the third quarter ended September 30, 2019 will also be available in PDF format 10 minutes prior to the conference call and webcast, accessible on the company's website (www.euroseas.gr) on the webcast page. Participants to the webcast can download the PDF presentation.

About Euroseas Ltd.

Euroseas Ltd. was formed on May 5, 2005 under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to consolidate the ship owning interests of the Pittas family of Athens, Greece, which has been in the shipping business over the past 140 years. Euroseas trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker ESEA.

Euroseas operates in the container shipping markets. Euroseas' operations are managed by Eurobulk Ltd., an ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 14001:2004 certified affiliated ship management company and Eurobulk (Far East) Ltd. Inc., which are responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels. Euroseas typically employs its vessels on period charters. The Company has a fleet of 19 vessels in the water, fourteen Feeder and five Intermediate containerships with a total cargo capacity of 51,083 teu.



Visit the Company's website www.euroseas.gr

