Incysus Therapeutics to Present at the 2019 Society for Neuro-Oncology (SNO) Annual Meeting

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Incysus Therapeutics, Inc. ("Incysus"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering an innovative gamma-delta (γδ) T cell immunotherapy for the treatment of cancers, today announced that data related to the preclinical characterization of its therapeutic agent will be presented during the 24th Annual Scientific Meeting and Education Day of the Society for Neuro-Oncology (SNO) in Phoenix, Arizona. The promising preclinical results indicate significant improvement in long-term survival in models of glioblastoma (GBM) and will form the basis of the Company's upcoming clinical Phase 1 clinical trial.



A poster entitled, "Phase 1 trial of drug resistant immunotherapy (NCT04165941): a first-in-class combination of MGMT-modified γδ T cells and Temozolomide chemotherapy in newly diagnosed glioblastoma multiforme" will be presented on Friday, November 22, at 7:30 p.m. Mountain Standard Time (GMT-07:00) in the Ballroom Lawn Room at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge Hotel. Dr. Burt Nabors, the study Principal Investigator and Director of the Neuro-Oncology program for the O'Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) will present the data. The poster abstract is available online: https://doi.org/10.1093/neuonc/noz175.021 .

In addition to the study design, the presentation details preclinical testing of the therapeutic agent against human GBM in specific animal models. "These preclinical data indicate a significant improvement in the long-term survival of animals implanted with patient derived GBM tumors. GBM is a significant unmet medical need that has seen very little progress in the past 14 years. As a result of these encouraging data, Incysus and our partners at UAB look forward toward the launch of this Phase 1 trial, an important milestone in our research to deliver an innovative γδ T cell based immunotherapy for the treatment of cancers," said William Ho, President and Chief Executive Officer of Incysus. "In addition to newly diagnosed glioblastoma, we are also leveraging our technology to target leukemia and lymphoma patients undergoing allogeneic stem cell transplantation. Phase 1 studies in both programs have been cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and are expected to initiate patient enrollment shortly."

About the Society for Neuro-Oncology

The Society for Neuro-Oncology is a multidisciplinary organization dedicated to promoting advances in neuro-oncology through research and education.

Now in its twenty fourth year, the Society continues to grow and mature as the premier North American organization for clinicians, basic scientists, nurses and other health care professionals whose focus is central nervous system tumors in children and adults.

About Incysus Therapeutics, Inc.

Incysus is focused on delivering a novel off-the-shelf cell therapy for the treatment of cancer. By using genetically modified gamma-delta (γδ) T cells, the Company's technology addresses the challenges that immunotherapies face targeting cold, low mutation cancers. Incysus' immuno-oncology programs include activated and gene-modified adoptive cellular therapies that protect cells from chemotherapy and allow novel combinations to disrupt the tumor microenvironment and more selectively target cancer cells. Since the Company's inception in early 2016, Incysus has received FDA clearance of two Investigational New Drug applications (INDs) and has initiated several cancer programs in early pre-clinical stages, including a checkpoint combination program. The Company's first program is targeted to leukemia and lymphoma and its second program is targeted for the treatment of newly diagnosed glioblastoma (GBM). In collaboration with our academic partners, including UAB, Incysus has advanced its technology and expects to begin both Phase 1 trials shortly. Information about the Company's clinical trial in GBM (NCT04165941) can be found here: http://bit.ly/2Xx5MN6 and for leukemia and lymphoma (NCT03533816) can be found here: http://bit.ly/2pyYFHq . For more information about the Company and its programs, visit www.incysus.com .

