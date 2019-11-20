Market Overview

Northrop Grumman Board Declares Quarterly Dividend

Globe Newswire  
November 20, 2019 6:18pm   Comments
FALLS CHURCH, Va., Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.32 per share on Northrop Grumman common stock, payable Dec. 18, 2019, to shareholders of record as of the close of business Dec. 2, 2019.

Northrop Grumman is a leading global security company providing innovative systems, products and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, C4ISR, space, strike, and logistics and modernization to customers worldwide. Please visit news.northropgrumman.com and follow us on Twitter, @NGCNews, for more information.

Contact:         
Tim Paynter (Media)
703-280-2720
timothy.paynter@ngc.com

Todd Ernst (Investors)
703-280-4535
todd.ernst@ngc.com

