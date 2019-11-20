Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against AZZ, Under Armour, UP Fintech, and Quad/Graphics and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder law firm, reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of AZZ, Inc. (NYSE:AZZ), Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA, UAA)), UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR), and Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Azz, Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Class Period: July 3, 2018 to October 8, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 3, 2020

On May 17, 2019, AZZ disclosed a weakness in its internal control over financial reporting related to preparation and review of revenue reconciliations after adopting a new revenue recognition standard.

On May 20, 2019 AZZ announced that it had replaced its independent auditor, BDO US, LLP, with Grant Thornton LLP.

On this news, the Company's stock price fell $1.21, nearly 3%, to close at $43.35 per share on May 20, 2019.

On October 8, 2019, AZZ delayed its second quarter 2020 financial results "to allow the Company additional time to complete the review of the Form 10-Q for its fiscal year 2020 second quarter ended August 31, 2019."

On this news, the Company's stock price fell $5.89, nearly 14%, to close at $37.12 per share on October 8, 2019.

Finally, on October 25, 2019, AZZ announced that its Chief Accounting Officer "will leave the Company effective October 31, 2019."

The complaint, filed on November 4, 2019, alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company's internal controls over financial reporting were not effective; (2) that the Company improperly implemented ASC 606 which resulted in improper revenue reconciliations; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

For more information on the Azz class action go to: https://bespc.com/azz

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA, UAA))

Class Period: August 3, 2016 to November 1, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 6, 2020

On November 3, 2019, the Wall Street Journal reported on U.S. Department of Justice and Securities and Exchange Commission investigations into Under Armour's accounting practices and related disclosures. The article, entitled "Under Armour Is Subject of Federal Accounting Probes," noted that the investigations are concerning whether Under Armour shifted sales from quarter to quarter to appear healthier. That same day, the Company confirmed to the Wall Street Journal that it had been cooperating with the U.S. Department of Justice and Securities and Exchange Commission since July 2017.

On this news, Class C shares of Under Armour (UA) fell $3.47 per share or 18.35% to close at $15.44 per share and Class A shares of Under Armour (UAA) fell $4.00 per share or 18.92% to close at $17.14 per share on November 4, 2019, damaging investors.

The complaint, filed on November 6, 2019, alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Under Armour shifted sales from quarter to quarter to appear healthier, including to keep pace with their long-running year-over-year 20% net revenue growth; (2) the Company had been under investigation by and cooperating with the U.S. Department of Justice and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission since at least July 2017; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

For more information on the Under Armour class action go to: https://bespc.com/underarmour

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)

Class Period: Securities purchased pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about March 20, 2019 (the "IPO" or "Offering") and/or purchased between March 20, 2019 and May 16, 2019 (the "Class Period").

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 6, 2020

On February 22, 2019, Fintech filed a registration statement on Form F-1 with the SEC in connection with the IPO, which was declared effective by the SEC on March 19, 2019 (the "Registration Statement"). The Registration Statement was filed with respect to the underlying Class A ordinary shares represented by the ADSs to be sold in the IPO.

On March 20, 2019, Fintech filed a prospectus for the IPO (the "Prospectus"), which incorporated and formed part of the Registration Statement (collectively, the "Offering Documents"). That same day, Fintech announced the pricing of its IPO of 13 million ADSs, each representing fifteen Class A ordinary shares of the Company, at $8.00 per ADS. The ADSs began trading the same day on the NASDAQ under the symbol "TIGR." Fintech raised $104 million in proceeds from the IPO.

The complaint, filed on November 6, 2019, alleges that the Offering Documents were negligently prepared and, as a result, contained untrue statements of material fact or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made not misleading and were not prepared in accordance with the rules and regulations governing their preparation. Additionally, throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, in the Offering Documents and during the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Fintech was experiencing a material decrease in commissions because of a negative trend related to risk averse investors in the market; (ii) Fintech was unable to absorb costs associated with the rapid growth of its business and its status as a publicly listed company on a U.S. exchange; (iii) Fintech was incurring significant additional expenses related to, inter alia, employee headcount and employee compensation and benefits; (iv) all of the foregoing had led to Fintech significantly increasing operating costs and expenses; and (v) as a result, the Offering Documents were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein, and the Company's Class Period statements were likewise materially false and/or misleading.

On May 17, 2019, during pre-market hours, Fintech issued a press release announcing its unaudited first quarter 2019 financial results—the Company's first quarterly earnings announcement following the IPO (the "1Q19 Press Release"). In that press release, Fintech disclosed a 4.1% decrease in commissions, noting that "[i]nvestors were relatively risk averse at beginning of this year which leads to moderated trading activities and a slight decrease in trading commission." The 1Q19 Press Release also disclosed, among other issues, that Fintech's operating costs and expenses and net loss attributable to the Company had begun to skyrocket as a result of increases in expenses related to employee headcount, employee compensation and benefits, and office space and leasehold improvements, as well as rapid customer growth, expanded market data usage for its customers, and additional professional expenses as a listed company.

Specifically, with respect to Fintech's drastically increasing operating costs and expenses and net loss attributable to the Company, the 1Q19 Press Release disclosed that total operating costs and expenses for the first quarter of 2019 increased by 36.4% to $14.0 million from $10.3 million in the first quarter of 2018, and that employee compensation and benefits increased by 60.8% from $4.9 million in the first quarter of 2018 to $7.8 million in the first quarter of 2019.

On this news, Fintech's ADS price fell $1.21 per share, or 17.34%, to close at $5.77 per share on May 17, 2019.

For more information on the UP Fintech class action go to: https://bespc.com/tigr

Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)

Class Period: February 21, 2018 to October 29, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 6, 2020

On October 29, 2019, the Company slashed its quarterly dividend to $0.15 per share, announced plans to divest its book business, and reported third quarter 2019 financial results. Analysts were "absolutely shocked by these developments given the confidence management had just three months ago."

On this news, the Company's stock price fell $6.42 per share, or nearly 57%, to close at $4.85 per share on October 30, 2019.

The complaint, filed on November 7, 2019, alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company's book business in United States was underperforming; (2) that, as a result, the Company was likely to divest its book business; (3) that the Company was unreasonably vulnerable to decreases in market prices; (4) that, to remain financially flexible while market prices decreased, the Company was likely to cut its quarterly dividend and expand its cost reduction programs; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

For more information on the Quad/Graphics class action go to: https://bespc.com/quad

