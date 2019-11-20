Rogers Sugar Inc. Declares Dividend to Shareholders

MONTREAL, Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI) announces that its Board of Directors has authorized a declaration of a quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share to be paid to Shareholders of record on December 27, 2019, payable on or before January 21, 2020. This is an eligible dividend for income tax purposes.



For further information:

Ms. Manon Lacroix

Vice President of Finance, Chief Financial Officer & Secretary

Lantic Inc.

Tel: (514) 940-4350

Website: www.lanticrogers.com