Rogers Sugar Inc. Declares Dividend to Shareholders

Globe Newswire  
November 20, 2019 5:01pm   Comments
MONTREAL, Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI) announces that its Board of Directors has authorized a declaration of a quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share to be paid to Shareholders of record on December 27, 2019, payable on or before January 21, 2020.  This is an eligible dividend for income tax purposes.

Ms. Manon Lacroix
Vice President of Finance, Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Lantic Inc.
Tel:  (514) 940-4350
Website: www.lanticrogers.com

