Kearny Financial Corp. Declares Increased Quarterly Cash Dividend

Globe Newswire  
November 20, 2019 5:00pm   Comments
FAIRFIELD, N.J., Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ GS: KRNY) (the "Company"), the holding company of Kearny Bank (the "Bank"), announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share to stockholders of record as of December 6, 2019, payable on December 20, 2019.  This represents an increase of $0.01 from the prior quarter's dividend of $0.06 per share.

About Kearny Financial Corp.
Kearny Financial Corp. is the parent company of Kearny Bank which operates from its administrative headquarters in Fairfield, New Jersey, and a total of 49 retail branch offices located throughout northern and central New Jersey and Brooklyn and Staten Island, New York.   At September 30, 2019, Kearny Financial Corp. had approximately $6.6 billion in total assets.

For further information contact:
Craig L. Montanaro, President and Chief Executive Officer, or
Keith Suchodolski, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Kearny Financial Corp.
(973) 244-4500

