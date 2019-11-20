Photo Release -- Robert Schneider Named President of West Capital Management, WSFS Wealth's Multi-Family Wealth Management Boutique Firm

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS), the parent company of WSFS Bank, has welcomed Robert Schneider as President of Philadelphia-based West Capital Management, a fee-only wealth management boutique firm that operates under a multi-family office philosophy. Acquired by WSFS in 2016, West Capital provides fully customized solutions tailored to the unique needs of institutions, and high net worth families and individuals.



Mr. Schneider's career includes over 25 years of experience in wealth management, most recently as Director of Operations with Goldman Sachs (United Capital Financial Advisors prior to its acquisition by Goldman). Previously he spent 18 years as Managing Director, Chief Compliance Officer and Senior Portfolio Manager at Conservest Capital Advisors in Wynnewood, Pa.

"Rob brings to WSFS and West Capital a well-diversified background as a client-focused leader who has grown relationships while also providing day-to-day operational leadership of a business," said Arthur Bacci, WSFS' Executive Vice President and Chief Wealth Officer. "He has a history of building strong teams, and we welcome his leadership to West Capital and the WSFS Wealth family."

Mr. Schneider started his career at the Vanguard Group in Malvern, Pa., spending nine years learning all aspects of the wealth management business. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from LaSalle University in Philadelphia. Additionally, Mr. Schneider holds several industry-leading licenses and certifications.

About WSFS Financial Corporation

WSFS Financial Corporation is a multi-billion dollar financial services company. Its primary subsidiary, WSFS Bank, is the oldest and largest locally-managed bank and trust company headquartered in Delaware and the Delaware Valley. As of September 30, 2019, WSFS Financial Corporation had $12.3 billion in assets on its balance sheet and $20.2 billion in assets under management and administration. WSFS operates from 127 offices located in Pennsylvania (56), Delaware (49), New Jersey (20), Virginia (1) and Nevada (1) and provides comprehensive financial services including commercial banking, retail banking, cash management and trust and wealth management. Other subsidiaries or divisions include Arrow Land Transfer, Beneficial Equipment Finance Corporation, Cash Connect®, Cypress Capital Management, LLC, NewLane Finance, Powdermill Financial Solutions, West Capital Management, WSFS Institutional Services, WSFS Mortgage, and WSFS Wealth Investments. Serving the greater Delaware Valley since 1832, WSFS Bank is one of the ten oldest banks in the United States continuously operating under the same name. For more information, please visit www.wsfsbank.com

