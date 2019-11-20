CHICAGO, Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition announced the schedule for its 2020 educational sessions. Changemakers from across the healthcare industry will lead more than 350 sessions and explore 17 distinct topic areas to give 45,000+ attendees the knowledge and inspiration needed to solve for global healthcare challenges. HIMSS20 will be held in Orlando, Florida from March 9-13, 2020.



The topics covered in this year's educational sessions range from consumerization and patient experiences to user-centered design to privacy and security to health information exchange and more. All education sessions are available, here . See below for a preview of key programming from world-renowned healthcare and innovation leaders:

The Power of Data to Transform and Humanize Health Care

Nusha Safabakhsh, MS, MBA, Executive Director, Measurement & Analytics, Institute for Human Caring

Trends for Scaling Healthcare Innovation

Adam Berger, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, UPMC

HL7 FHIR: What's Now and What's Next

Grahame Grieve, FHIR Product Director, Health Level Seven (HL7) International and Micky Tripathi, PhD, MPP, President and Chief Executive Officer, Massachusetts eHealth Collaborative

Is it Crystal Ball Gazing or Using Artificial Intelligence

Jane L. Griffiths, RN, COTM, BAN, MHP, Chief Nursing Information Officer, Dubai Health Authority

Social Engineering in the Healthcare Environment

Kathleen A. Mullin, CISSP, CCSFP, MLSE, MBA, Chief Information Security Officer, Healthmap Solutions

