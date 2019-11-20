Nancy Prial, Co-CEO at Essex Investment Management, Named One of InvestmentNews' Women to Watch

BOSTON, Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InvestmentNews has recognized Nancy Prial, Co-CEO at Essex Investment Management Co., LLC, as a 2019 Women to Watch honoree. As one of the 20 prestigious winners, Nancy Prial was chosen from several hundred nominations for her leadership, contributions and impact in the financial advice industry.



"I am honored to be a part of the InvestmentNews Women to Watch for 2019, honoring female financial advisers and industry executives who exemplify the definition of true leaders and role models," Nancy said.

Each of the advisers and executives who made the fifth annual InvestmentNews Women to Watch list were chosen from a rigorous selection process designed to identify women who possess leadership skills, the ability to effect change in the industry, a willingness to share their expertise with other women, and are committed to giving back to the community.

"Our 2019 honorees are inspirational leaders in the financial advice industry," said Frederick Gabriel, editorial director of InvestmentNews. "Their stories show the next generation that women do have thriving careers in financial advice and at companies that support the business."

Nancy Prial will publicly receive her award at the fifth annual InvestmentNews Women to Watch Luncheon on March 12, 2020, at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City.

To learn more about Nancy Prial, the 2019 winners, awards and the luncheon, please go to Investmentnews.com/2019women.

This award received by an employee of Essex Investment Management Co., LLC:

May not be representative of any one client's experience because the award reflects an average of all, or a sample of all, of the experiences of the award winner's clients.

That the award is not an indicator of the award winner's future performance.

Was an award that did not require a fee to be considered or chosen to be a winner of this award

Media Contact: Liz Skinner, Special Projects Editor

Firm: InvestmentNews

E-mail address: lskinner@investmentnews.com

Phone: 301-641-6788