Fortis Inc. Announces First Quarter Dividends - 2020

ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Fortis Inc. ("Fortis" or the "Corporation") (NYSE:FTS) has declared the following dividends:

$0.3063 per share on the First Preference Shares, Series "F" of the Corporation, payable on March 1, 2020 to the Shareholders of Record at the close of business on February 18, 2020;



$0.2745625 per share on the First Preference Shares, Series "G" of the Corporation, payable on March 1, 2020 to the Shareholders of Record at the close of business on February 18, 2020;



$0.15625 per share on the First Preference Shares, Series "H" of the Corporation, payable on March 1, 2020 to the Shareholders of Record at the close of business on February 18, 2020;



$0.19396712 per share on the First Preference Shares, Series "I" of the Corporation, payable on March 1, 2020 to the Shareholders of Record at the close of business on February 18, 2020;



$0.2969 per share on the First Preference Shares, Series "J" of the Corporation, payable on March 1, 2020 to the Shareholders of Record at the close of business on February 18, 2020;



$0.2455625 per share on the First Preference Shares, Series "K" of the Corporation, payable on March 1, 2020 to the Shareholders of Record at the close of business on February 18, 2020;



$0.2445625 per share on the First Preference Shares, Series "M" of the Corporation, payable on March 1, 2020 to the Shareholders of Record at the close of business on February 18, 2020; and



$0.4775 per share on the Common Shares of the Corporation, payable on March 1, 2020 to the Shareholders of Record at the close of business on February 18, 2020.

The Corporation has designated the common share dividend and preference share dividends as eligible dividends for federal and provincial dividend tax credit purposes.

