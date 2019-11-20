Tampa, Fla., Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This November 21, Ultimate Medical Academy will proudly sponsor the National Conversation on Board Diversity taking place at the Tampa River Center.

The event will feature a keynote panel on "Advancing Gender Diversity in the Boardroom: The Business Case for Board Diversity," and organizers will announce the latest national statistics for women on boards among Russell 3000 companies.

The National Conversation on Board Diversity is an initiative by 2020 Women on Boards (2020WOB), a global education and advocacy campaign committed to building awareness of and momentum toward the goal of women comprising at least 20 percent of all public company board seats by year-end 2020, the milestone 100th anniversary of women's right to vote in America.

"It takes awareness, conversation and collaboration to affect change of any kind," said Linda Mignone, UMA's Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. "Through its National Conversation on Board Diversity, 2020 Women on Boards is moving the needle to ensure women are represented among corporate leaders. We're proud to support their efforts."

UMA's own corporate board already exceeds the 2020WOB goal, and its senior leadership team has a female majority. The institution also has a dedicated team of representatives throughout the organization who help to foster diversity and inclusion at UMA by hosting educational events and workshops throughout the year for the organization's more than 2,000 team members.

"Corporate boards, workplaces, and communities all benefit from diversity of thought and gender diversity," said Dr. Darlyne Bailey, Chair of UMA's Board of Trustees. "UMA is happy to take action in this campaign to help increase the percentage of women on boards to 20% by 2020. By working as one, we can raise the bar."

About Ultimate Medical Academy: Ultimate Medical Academy is a nonprofit healthcare educational institution with a national presence. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida and founded in 1994, the school has more than 55,000 alumni and offers content-rich, interactive online courses to more than 14,000 students as well as hands-on training to hundreds of students. UMA students have access to academic advising, one-on-one or group tutoring, resume and interview coaching, job search assistance, technical support, and more. Additionally, UMA has three centers for Continuing Medical Education (CME) that provide ongoing training and professional development opportunities to medical practitioners nationwide. Each CME is individually accredited. UMA is institutionally accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES). The continuing medical education programs are not included within the institution's grant of accreditation from ABHES. Learn more by visiting https://www.ultimatemedical.edu/.

