Simplus Announces the Publication of The Definitive Quote-to-Cash Guide

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simplus, a leader in Salesforce Quote-to-Cash implementations, announced today the publication of a new book: The Definitive Quote-to-Cash Guide: Everything You Wanted to Know about Quote-to-Cash but Were Afraid to Ask. The book, written by Quote-to-Cash expert and Simplus' VP of Customer Solutions Gilles Muys, was written as an informational tool for business professionals in all stages of the Quote-to-Cash journey. The Definitive Quote-to-Cash Guide is available on Amazon.

"Quote-to-Cash" refers to the integration and automated management of end-to-end business processes involved in selling. It is the foundation upon which businesses build revenue and is designed to simplify and accelerate the sales process. The book covers all aspects of Quote-to-Cash in three parts:

What is Quote-to-Cash, and what does it entail? Where does Quote-to-Cash fit in the larger business process? What are the best practices for a successful Quote-to-Cash journey?

Gilles Muys has over 20 years of experience in the Quote-to-Cash space and over 500 Quote-to-Cash projects implemented or significantly influenced across all industries. He's an executive with broad experience in CPQ, finance, manufacturing, information technology, e-business and marketing and also has extensive startup experience. He was one of the first three employees at SteelBrick, now Salesforce CPQ.

"Quote-to-Cash is a complex process touching at the core of sensitive information for any company--Revenue. It also transcends sales teams and should involve everyone in your organization," explains Gilles. "This book intends to provide a methodical approach to looking at Quote-to-Cash, what it entails, where it fits in the big picture, and how to make your own QTC journey successful by applying best practices collected over hundreds of implementations."

Simplus is uniquely qualified to offer guidance on the topic of Quote-to-Cash. Simplus was recently named the No. 1 fastest-growing consulting firm by Consulting Magazine in 2018 and No. 3 for 2019. Simplus also produced a CPQ-focused Salesforce Bolt for Manufacturing, received the title of one of the "10 most trusted consultancies" by Insights Success Magazine and became the only designated "leader" among Salesforce consulting partners by G2Crowd.

"We're thrilled to announce this book, especially with Gilles Muys as its author," said Amy Osmond Cook, Ph.D., Simplus' Chief Marketing Officer. "We anticipate that this book will set the industry standard for Quote-to-Cash and be a reference for professionals worldwide."

The book will be officially launched on Wednesday, November 20, during an evening cocktail at the ThirstyBear at 5 p.m.

