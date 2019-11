DEADLINE ALERT for WTRH, MTCH, CC, and ADTN: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

BENSALEM, Pa., Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.



Investors suffering losses on their investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in these class actions at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com .

Waitr Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: WTRH )

Class Period: May 17, 2018 - August 8, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 26, 2019

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Defendants had artificially bolstered profits and revenues by unilaterally raising prices in breach of customer contracts and failed to properly reimburse drivers for expenses; (2) that providing services at the low take rate of 15% was not sustainable; (3) that its labor model was inefficient and resulted in rising, unsustainable costs; (4) that its financial statements were not true, accurate or reliable; and (5) that the Company's software provided little or no competitive advantages.

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH )

Class Period: August 6, 2019 – September 25, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 2, 2019

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company used fake love interest ads to convince customers to buy and upgrade subscriptions; (2) that the Company made it difficult and confusing for consumers to cancel their subscriptions; (3) that, as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to be subject to regulatory scrutiny; (4) that the Company lacked adequate disclosure controls and procedures; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC )

Class Period: February 16, 2017 - August 1, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 9, 2019

Shareholders with $100,000 in losses or more are encouraged to contact the firm

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Chemours had estimated that costs of remediation and abatement for PFAS contamination were in excess of $200 million without including the significant potential costs to resolve outstanding or future litigation; (2) that Chemours was aware of the harmful effects of PFAS and the tort liability that could arise from the decades of emissions; (3) that the solutions Chemours began implementing in 2018 were the "very same abatement technology that DuPont previously declined to install in 2013"; (4) that Chemours severely understated the Company's environmental liabilities; (5) that it was nearly certain that the liabilities would be greater than accrued amounts; and (6) that as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN )

Class Period: February 28, 2019 – October 9, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 16, 2019

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that there were material weaknesses in the Company's internal control over financial reporting; (2) that, as a result, certain E&O reserves had been improperly reported; (3) that, as a result, the Company's financial results for certain periods were misstated; (4) that there would be a pause in shipments to the Company's Latin American customer; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To be a member of these class actions you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about these class actions, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com , or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com .

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.