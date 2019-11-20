Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Exagen Inc. to Participate in the 31st Annual Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference on December 5, 2019

Globe Newswire  
November 20, 2019 5:15am   Comments
Share:

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN), an organization dedicated to transforming the care continuum for patients suffering from debilitating and chronic autoimmune diseases by enabling timely differential diagnosis and optimizing therapeutic intervention, today announced that Ron Rocca, CEO of Exagen, will be participating in the 31st Annual Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference on Thursday, December 5 in New York City. Mr. Rocca's presentation will take place at 11:10 a.m. 

A live audio webcast of the Piper Jaffray presentation will be available online from the investor relations section of the Exagen website at https://investors.exagen.com/ or through the following link:

https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1273375&tp_key=2d415e377a

About Exagen Inc.

Exagen is dedicated to transforming the care continuum for patients suffering from debilitating and chronic autoimmune diseases by enabling timely differential diagnosis and optimizing therapeutic intervention. Exagen has developed and is commercializing a portfolio of innovative testing products under its AVISE® brand, several of which are based on our proprietary Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products, or CB-CAPs, technology. Exagen's goal is to enable rheumatologists to improve care for patients through the differential diagnosis, prognosis and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including SLE and rheumatoid arthritis.

CONTACTS:

Investors
Westwicke Partners
Mike Cavanaugh
Mike.Cavanaugh@westwicke.com
646.677.1838

Company
Exagen Inc.
Kamal Adawi
KAdawi@exagen.com
760.477.5514

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo