Exagen Inc. to Participate in the 31st Annual Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference on December 5, 2019

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN), an organization dedicated to transforming the care continuum for patients suffering from debilitating and chronic autoimmune diseases by enabling timely differential diagnosis and optimizing therapeutic intervention, today announced that Ron Rocca, CEO of Exagen, will be participating in the 31st Annual Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference on Thursday, December 5 in New York City. Mr. Rocca's presentation will take place at 11:10 a.m.



A live audio webcast of the Piper Jaffray presentation will be available online from the investor relations section of the Exagen website at https://investors.exagen.com/ or through the following link :

https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1273375&tp_key=2d415e377a

About Exagen Inc.

Exagen is dedicated to transforming the care continuum for patients suffering from debilitating and chronic autoimmune diseases by enabling timely differential diagnosis and optimizing therapeutic intervention. Exagen has developed and is commercializing a portfolio of innovative testing products under its AVISE® brand, several of which are based on our proprietary Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products, or CB-CAPs, technology. Exagen's goal is to enable rheumatologists to improve care for patients through the differential diagnosis, prognosis and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including SLE and rheumatoid arthritis.

