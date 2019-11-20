HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Vivint Solar (VSLR) Investors Who Suffered $50k+ Losses to Contact Its Attorneys, Securities Fraud Deadline Approaching

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) investors who have suffered losses in excess of $50,000 to submit their losses now or contact the firm immediately to learn if they qualify to recover compensable damages. The December 10, 2019 lead plaintiff deadline in a securities fraud class action pending against the company is approaching.

Class Period: Mar. 5, 2019 – Sept. 26, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Dec. 10, 2019 Sign Up: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/VSLR Contact An Attorney Now: VSLR@hbsslaw.com 510-725-3000

According to the Complaint, Defendants concealed Vivint Solar's illegal business practices, including forging customer contracts and, as a result, Defendants overstated the Company's reported sales and megawatts installed.

According to a scathing report published by Marcus Aurelius Value on September 27, 2019, the research firm found 28 undisclosed lawsuits that specifically allege Vivint defrauded its most vulnerable customers, including the elderly, handicapped and non-English speaking families, by "forg[ing] the signatures of homeowners, complete strangers, relatives, neighbors and even a dead person onto sham solar contracts."

If you invested in Vivint Solar between Mar. 5, 2019 and Sept. 26, 2019 and suffered significant losses (in excess of $50,000) you may qualify to be a lead plaintiff – one who selects and oversees the attorneys prosecuting the case. Submit a loss form or contact Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation, to obtain additional information about this case or being a lead plaintiff.

"We're focused on investors' losses and whether Vivint has boosted sales through outright fraud and forgery to close deals," said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Vivint Solar should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email VSLR@hbsslaw.com .