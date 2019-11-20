Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

NOVATECH NAMES SCOTT STAHL COO

Globe Newswire  
November 19, 2019 7:18pm   Comments
Share:

Nashville, TN, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Business technology solutions leader Novatech, Inc. has announced the addition of Scott Stahl as Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Stahl has been a recognized business leader in managed services for the bulk of his career, including fifteen years in operations and management. His experience will be a crucial component of the company's efforts in pioneering the Managed Office marketplace. Scott's expertise with one of the industry's key software platforms – e-automate – will empower him to leverage the tool with increased effectiveness.

Stahl's responsibilities will include overseeing various financial functions as well Novatech's administrative

group, reporting to CEO Dan Cooper. He will also be involved with Novatech's continued acquisitions and national growth plans.

"We are very excited to have Scott on board as we continue to move toward operational excellence," said Cooper. "His insight and background are an ideal match for the new efforts our internal teams are making in delivering the best experience for our organization and our customers."

 

###

About Novatech, Inc.

The Managed Office Experts at Novatech empower organizations to increase productivity, lower costs, minimize risks and drive growth. Through Expert Guidance in consultation, design, implementation and support of business technology, Novatech's portfolio of world-class Managed Office solutions liberate clients to focus on running their business, leaving the tech to an award-winning provider with over 25 years of industry-leading experience. For more information, visit www.Novatech.net. Follow @novatechnet on social media for all the latest news.

 

Attachment 

Lucas Leverett
Novatech, Inc.
6156102042
lucas.leverett@Novatech.net
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo