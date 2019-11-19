Golden Leaf Holdings to Report Fiscal Third Quarter Earnings

TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. ("Golden Leaf" or the "Company") (CSE:GLH) (OTCQB:GLDFF), a pioneering cannabis company with cultivation, production and retail operations built around recognized brands, has announced that it will report its financial results for the third quarter, which ended on September 30, 2019, on Monday, November 25, 2019 after market close.



The Company will host a conference call for investors to discuss the third - quarter results on Tuesday, November 26 at 12:00 PM ET. Please visit click here to register and stream the call, or use the following phone numbers:

Toll Free: 1-877-423-9813

Toll/International: 1-201-689-8573

A replay of the call will be available at 3:00 PM ET on November 26 and will be accessable until Tuesday December 10, 2019. For access to replay:

Toll Free: 1-844-512-2921

Toll/International: 1-412-317-6671

Replay Pin Number: 13696902

Replay Expiry: Tuesday December 10, 2019, 11:59 PM ET

About Golden Leaf Holdings

Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. is a Canadian company with operations in multiple jurisdictions including Oregon, Nevada, and Canada, with cultivation, production and retail operations built around recognized brands. Golden Leaf distributes its products through its branded Chalice Farms retail dispensaries, as well as through third-party dispensaries. Golden Leaf's cannabis retail operations and products are designed with the customer in mind, focused on superlative in-store experience and quality products. Visit www.goldenleafholdings.com to learn more.