Husky Energy to Announce 2020 Capital Plan and Production Outlook

November 19, 2019 4:55pm   Comments
CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Husky Energy (TSX:HSE) will release its planned 2020 capital expenditure and production guidance before markets open on Monday, December 2, 2019. A conference call will be held the same day beginning at 8 a.m. Mountain Time (10 a.m. Eastern Time).

CEO Rob Peabody and members of the senior management team will participate in the call.                                                 

To listen live: 

Canada and U.S. Toll Free: 1-800-319-4610
Outside Canada and U.S.:  1-604-638-5340		 To listen to a recording (after 9 a.m. MT on Dec. 2) 

Canada and U.S. Toll Free: 1-800-319-6413
Outside Canada and U.S.: 1-604-638-9010
Passcode: 3859
Duration: Available until January 2, 2020
Audio webcast: Available for 90 days at www.huskyenergy.com
 

Investor and Media Inquiries:         

Leo Villegas, Senior Manager, Investor Relations
403-513-7817

Kim Guttormson, Media & Issues Specialist
403-298-7088

