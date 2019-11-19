Ferroglobe PLC Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Investor Call for December 3, 2019

LONDON, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) announced today that it will discuss third quarter 2019 financial results and Ferroglobe's business outlook on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. Ferroglobe invites all interested persons to participate on its conference call at 9:00 AM, Eastern Time. The dial-in number for the call for participants in the United States is 877-293-5491 (conference ID 5768864). International callers should dial +1 914-495-8526 (conference ID 5768864). Please dial in at least five minutes prior to the call to register. The call may also be accessed via an audio webcast available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8nkuu92x



About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe is one of the world's leading suppliers of silicon metal, silicon- and manganese-based specialty alloys, and other ferroalloys serving a customer base across the globe in dynamic and fast-growing end markets, such as solar, automotive, consumer products, construction and energy. The Company is based in London. For more information, visit http://investor.ferroglobe.com.

CONTACT:

Gaurav Mehta, EVP - Investor Relations

Email: investor.relations@ferroglobe.com

Louie Toma: +1 774-291-6000

Hayden IR - Managing Director

Email: louie@haydenir.com