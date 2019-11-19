ANB Canada and Teal Valley Health Announce Termination of Letter of Intent

TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ANB Canada Inc. ("ANB") and Teal Valley Health Inc. ("Teal Valley") announce the mutual termination of the previously announced letter of intent to merge the respective companies. Additional information on the letter of intent and transactions contemplated thereunder are set out in the joint press release of the companies dated September 27, 2019.



About ANB Canada Inc.

ANB Canada Inc. is a public company located in Ontario, Canada. ANB provides turnkey Rx, over the counter ("OTC") and Health and Beauty ("HABA") sales and distribution to companies that navigate regulatory guidelines and the Food, Drug, Mass, Club, Natural and Specialty, Convenience, eCommerce retailers and the public sector in Canada.

About Teal Valley

Teal Valley Health Inc. is a diversified cannabis company headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

