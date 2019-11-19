Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

ANB Canada and Teal Valley Health Announce Termination of Letter of Intent

Globe Newswire  
November 19, 2019 4:18pm   Comments
Share:

TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ANB Canada Inc. ("ANB") and Teal Valley Health Inc. ("Teal Valley") announce the mutual termination of the previously announced letter of intent to merge the respective companies. Additional information on the letter of intent and transactions contemplated thereunder are set out in the joint press release of the companies dated September 27, 2019.

About ANB Canada Inc.
ANB Canada Inc. is a public company located in Ontario, Canada. ANB provides turnkey Rx, over the counter ("OTC") and Health and Beauty ("HABA") sales and distribution to companies that navigate regulatory guidelines and the Food, Drug, Mass, Club, Natural and Specialty, Convenience, eCommerce retailers and the public sector in Canada.

About Teal Valley
Teal Valley Health Inc. is a diversified cannabis company headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

For Further Information Contact:

ANB Canada Inc.
Mr. Brent Larkan
Phone: blarkan@anbcanada.com
Email: (647) 280-8901
www.ANBCanada.com

Teal Valley Health Inc.
Mr. Brett Walker or Mr. Trevor Folk
Phone: 1.877.778.2066
Email: info@tealvalley.com
www.TealValley.com

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo