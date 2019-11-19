Market Overview

RPT Realty Announces Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information

Globe Newswire  
November 19, 2019 4:15pm   Comments
NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) (the "Company") announced today that it will release its fourth quarter 2019 earnings press release after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 9:00 AM (ET) to discuss its financial and operating results.

A live webcast will be available online on the Company's website at investors.rptrealty.com. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing (877) 705-6003 or (201) 493-6725 for international callers. A telephonic replay of the call will be available through February 27, 2020. The replay can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671 for international callers and entering passcode 13696558. A webcast replay will also be archived on the Company's web site for twelve months. 

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT. As of September 30, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 48 shopping centers representing 11.8 million square feet. As of September 30, 2019, the Company's portfolio was 94.7% leased. For additional information about the Company please visit rptrealty.com.

Contact Information

Vin Chao
Vice President of Finance
vchao@rptrealty.com
(212) 221-1752

