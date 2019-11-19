Interstate Restoration acquires St. Louis-based firm

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interstate Restoration has acquired one of the most esteemed commercial restoration companies in Missouri, expanding Interstate's capabilities to help clients in key markets.



Interstate announced that the newest addition to the Interstate family is Catastrophe Cleaning & Restoration Co, Inc., also known as CATCO. This 50-person company has established a reputation in the St. Louis and Kansas City markets since 1981 for its high level of customer service and a highly skilled team of restoration experts, making CATCO a perfect match for Interstate.

"When we identify this kind of opportunity to partner with a company that brings a like-minded corporate culture, we act immediately, because it's the best and most effective way to benefit our clients," said Interstate CEO Stacy Mazur.

CATCO excels at providing professional property remediation and restoration services throughout the greater St. Louis and Kansas City metro areas, servicing both residential and commercial clients in the aftermath of a disaster.

Michael Hammack will continue to lead day-to-day operations at CATCO, which will maintain its own brand identity under Interstate in the short term.

"This transaction will propel CATCO's growth in our local markets and will help expand Interstate's footprint in the Midwest," said Hammack. "Most importantly, we will be further positioned to meet the evolving needs of our customers with more service capabilities and resources."

Mazur added, "Interstate's support will provide CATCO with broader geographic coverage across its regions and more rapid response to disasters than ever before."

About Interstate Restoration

Founded in 1998 and based in Fort Worth, Texas, Interstate Restoration LLC is one of the largest emergency restoration and reconstruction service providers for commercial enterprises in North America. Interstate Restoration is a wholly owned subsidiary of FirstService Corp. In 2016, Interstate acquired FirstOnSite Restoration, the leading independent Canadian disaster restoration services provider. With more than 1,700 employees, Interstate Restoration and FirstOnSite assist property owners and businesses in recovering from fire, flood, natural and human-caused disasters.