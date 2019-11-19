Butler Snow Law Firm Expands Baton Rouge Office

BATON ROUGE, La., Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Butler Snow is expanding the firm's Baton Rouge, La., office as the attorneys of Kantrow Spaht Weaver & Blitzer (APLC) will join the firm on Jan. 1, 2020, bringing the total number of attorneys locally to 24 and more than 385 attorneys firm-wide.

Butler Snow's Baton Rouge office will become the fifth largest in the firm behind Ridgeland, Miss., Nashville, Tenn., Memphis, Tenn. and Birmingham, Ala.

"This is a great opportunity for both of our firms as we join forces. We share the same professional values and believe this is an excellent fit culturally. Kantrow Spaht Weaver & Blitzer was founded in 1933 and, since its founding, has provided local, regional and national clients with legal services of the highest quality guided by unyielding professional ethics. We are very fortunate to now have them as part of our team," said Donald Clark, Jr., chairman of Butler Snow. "The depth of experience and ability among this team further strengthens many of our existing practice areas and we're excited about our future together."

Attorneys joining Butler Snow's Baton Rouge office are Connell L. Archey, Sidney M. Blitzer, Jr., Diane L. Crochet, Keith J. Fernandez, Jennifer Aaron Hataway, George P. Holmes, Lee. C. Kantrow, Jacob M. Kantrow, W. Scott Keaty, Alléna W. McCain, Julie M. McCall, Joshua G. McDiarmid, John C. Miller, Randal J. Robert, David S. Rubin, Bob D. Tucker and Richard F. Zimmerman, Jr.

"The talent, culture and professionalism were critical to our decision to join Butler Snow. We share very similar philosophies and are confident that this will be beneficial for both firms, but most importantly, our clients. We are delighted to become a part of Butler Snow as it continues to grow throughout the Southeast and across the nation," said Lee C. Kantrow, the senior partner of Kantrow Spaht Weaver & Blitzer.

This is the latest expansion for Butler Snow in recent years. Earlier this year, the firm expanded in Charleston, S.C., after major expansions in Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tenn., and Birmingham, Ala.

Founded in 1954, Butler Snow offers a full range of business and litigation services across a variety of legal practices. With these additions, the firm adds increased depth and breadth across many legal practice areas, further benefiting local, regional and national clients.

Butler Snow's Baton Rouge office is located at 445 North Boulevard, Suite 501.

About Butler Snow

