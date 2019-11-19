Peeks Social Announces Annual General Meeting and Cease Trade Order Update

TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peeks Social Ltd. (TSXV:PEEK, OTCQB:PKSLF) ("Peeks Social" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company will be holding its Annual General Meeting on Monday January 27, 2020, 3pm EST.

The meeting will be held at: 100 King St. West, Suite 1600, Toronto, ON, M5X 1G5

Cease Trade Order Update

The Cease Trade Order ("CTO") effective September 9, 2019, issued by the Ontario Securities Commission ("OSC") for the Company has been lifted as of November 1, 2019. However, the Company continues to work with the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") to complete the reactivation application. Peeks Social expects the application to be completed imminently and will provide updates in due course of completion of the application.



The Peeks Social app can be downloaded in either the Apple or Google app stores, or by visiting www.peeks.social.



For further information, please contact:



Peeks Social Ltd. Mark Itwaru David Vinokurov Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Investor Relations 647-992-7727 416-716-9281 mark@peeks.com davidv@peeks.com

