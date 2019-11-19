Werner Logistics Recognized as Enterprise Business of the Year

OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, is honored to be recognized as the Enterprise Business of the Year at the 2019 AIM Tech Celebration. Werner associate Marina Brown was also named the Tech Champion of the Year.



"Werner Logistics continues to show our ability to differentiate the Werner portfolio with creative and innovative solutions," said President and Chief Executive Officer Derek Leathers. "It is especially important to acknowledge our talent and culture because without them none of these groundbreaking achievements are possible."

Werner Logistics was named Enterprise Business of the Year for its outstanding application of technology. Other criteria included innovative product/project deployment, groundbreaking ideas or implementations or an outstanding return on technology investment.

The Tech Champion of the Year Award is a special recognition conferred by the Tech Celebration award committee to an individual or group who has contributed their time and talents to AIM and other tech community initiatives to develop tech awareness and skills in others. Brown is an Application Development Manager at Werner.

The AIM Institute, headquartered in Omaha, is an innovative not-for-profit that grows, connects and inspires the tech talent community through career development and educational programs. Through these efforts, the AIM Institute improves thousands of lives across the Silicon Prairie.

Werner Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is a premier transportation and logistics company, with coverage throughout North America, Asia, Europe, South America, Africa and Australia. Werner maintains its global headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska and maintains offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico and China. Werner is among the five largest truckload carriers in the United States, with a diversified portfolio of transportation services that includes dedicated; medium-to-long-haul, regional and expedited van; and temperature-controlled. The Werner Logistics portfolio includes truck brokerage, freight management, intermodal, international and final mile services. International services are provided through Werner's domestic and global subsidiary companies and include ocean, air and ground transportation; freight forwarding; and customs brokerage.

Werner Enterprises, Inc.'s common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select MarketSM under the symbol "WERN." For further information about Werner, visit the company's website at www.werner.com .

