Martin Midstream Partners L.P. Announces Participation in the RBC Capital Markets Midstream Conference

Globe Newswire  
November 19, 2019 11:30am   Comments
KILGORE, Texas, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) ("MMLP" or the "Partnership") announced today that members of executive management will participate in the 2019 RBC Capital Markets Midstream Conference on November 20-21, 2019, in Dallas, Texas. A copy of the Partnership's presentation will be available by visiting the Partnership's website at www.MMLP.com.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. is a publicly traded limited partnership with a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region.  The Partnership's primary business lines include: (1) terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products; (2) land and marine transportation services for petroleum products and by-products, chemicals, and specialty products; (3) sulfur and sulfur-based products processing, manufacturing, marketing and distribution; and (4) natural gas liquids marketing, distribution and transportation services.

Additional information concerning Martin Midstream is available on its website at www.MMLP.com, or

Sharon Taylor, Director of Investor Relations
(877) 256-6644

