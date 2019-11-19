THE MATHER ON TRACK FOR 2020 CONSTRUCTION START

Evanston, Ill., Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mather announces that land purchase has been finalized for The Mather, a Life Plan Community in Tysons, Virginia, following entitlements approval in June. With site design and permitting currently ongoing, The Mather is proceeding with detailed interior design plans for the community as well as apartment home finishes and upgrades. Sitework is anticipated by summer 2020, with projected opening of the first phase of The Mather expected in 2023.

The Mather has received strong interest and is nearly 50 percent presold of phase 1, with a diverse demographic profile, drawing people from surrounding Virginia communities including McLean, Arlington, Falls Church, and Vienna, as well as Washington, D.C. and Maryland.

"Tysons is quickly becoming a hub for so many great experiences," said Mary Leary, President and CEO of Mather. "The area offers an amazing array of restaurants, luxury shopping and outdoor activities right at residents' doorsteps, so they will be smack dab in the middle of it all. We're also within walking distance of rail service and public transportation that makes other world-class entertainment and cultural experiences just a Metro-ride away."

The Mather's apartment homes are designed with modern open floor plans, with 2023 prices starting at $660,000, and sizes ranging from 850 square feet to more than 3,000 square feet. Homes will feature expansive views, contemporary luxury finishes, and innovative smart home technology including lighting, solar shades and thermostat as well as a home automation hub that can be integrated with smartphones, tablets, and home computer systems.

Those 62 and better can now join The Mather's Next List at no cost. "The Next List provides an opportunity to select an apartment home with the best choice of floor plan and views, preconstruction pricing, and an ability to customize or upgrade their residence," said Gale Morgan, Senior Vice President of Sales, Mather.

After joining the Next List, the next step is to place a 10% deposit on an apartment home. Those who place a deposit lock-in preconstruction pricing and can receive medical approval. Pricing includes a one-time entrance fee that is 90% refundable to the resident or resident's estate, and a monthly service fee. Prices are dependent upon apartment size, location, service package, and health plan selected.

The Mather is the most recent Life Plan Community by parent organization, Mather, a nearly 80-year-old not-for-profit, based in Evanston, Illinois. In addition to the Tysons community, Mather has Life Plan Communities in Illinois and Arizona, and serves more than 180,000 people annually, directly and indirectly, through its three areas of service, including senior living residences, research institute, and cafés and neighborhood programs.

For more information about The Mather, visit online at www.themathertysons.com.

ABOUT MATHER

Mather is a unique not-for-profit organization founded nearly 80 years ago to enhance the lives of older adults. Dedicated to developing and implementing Ways to Age WellSM, Mather creates programs, places, and residences for adults 50+. These include providing a continuum of living and care; supporting neighborhoods in being better places for adults to live, work, learn, contribute, and play; and identifying, implementing, and sharing next practices for Ways to Age Well. Mather is based in Evanston, Illinois. To learn more about Mather's senior living residences, cafés and neighborhood programs, and research institute, visit www.Mather.com

