ProcessUnity Promotes Sean Cronin to CEO

CONCORD, Mass., Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProcessUnity , a leading provider of cloud-based software for risk management, today announced the appointment of Sean Cronin as Chief Executive Officer. Cronin previously served as President of ProcessUnity for the past four years. He succeeds Todd Stone, ProcessUnity's co-founder, who has been instrumental in leading the company to its current position as a market leader. Stone will continue to serve in his role as Chairman of the Board of Directors.



Cronin brings with him over 15 years of governance, risk and compliance (GRC) software experience. He has successfully built product and sales teams and led go-to-market strategy at multiple blue-chip and entrepreneurial software companies. Prior to joining ProcessUnity, Cronin was Global Vice President of Client Operations and Pre-Sales for the Risk Segment at Thomson Reuters. Previously, he was the Senior Director of GRC within the Application Strategy Group at Oracle. Prior to Oracle, he led pre-sales operations at OpenPages, an early vendor in the GRC space. Prior to entering the GRC software space, he served as a Surface Warfare Officer in the U.S. Navy for six years.

"It gives me great pleasure to announce Sean as my successor," said Stone. "Under Sean's leadership as President, ProcessUnity has enjoyed tremendous growth and earned industry-wide recognition as the leading platform for Vendor Risk Management . This is the perfect time for me to transition my front-line CEO duties, and I look forward to working closely with Sean and our Board as we enter our next stage of growth."

"Sean's strategic thinking and people development has tremendously accelerated ProcessUnity's growth over the past four years. It gives us great pleasure to announce his promotion to CEO," said Kevin Bhatt, Partner at Long Ridge Equity Partners, the majority owner of the company. "We thank Todd for his strong leadership and dedication as CEO over the past 16 years, and we look forward to his continued counsel as Chairman of the Board in the years ahead."

"I am very excited about ProcessUnity's future, and the privilege to lead this great company and our world-class team," said Cronin. "I look forward to working closely with Todd and the rest of the Board to deliver on our growth strategy for 2020 and beyond. I am committed to ensuring the success of our customers and to maintaining our position as the industry-leading platform for risk and compliance management."

For more information on ProcessUnity's cloud-based risk management solutions, visit http://www.processunity.com .

About ProcessUnity

ProcessUnity is a leading provider of cloud-based applications for risk management and service delivery management. The company's software as a service (SaaS) platform gives organizations the control to assess, measure, and mitigate risk and to ensure the optimal performance of key business processes. For public companies and regulated industries, ProcessUnity Risk Suite delivers effective governance and control, vendor risk mitigation, and regulatory compliance. For benefit plan administrators and other financial service firms, ProcessUnity Offer Management controls complex product offerings and strengthens client service experience. ProcessUnity is used by the world's leading financial service firms and commercial enterprises. The company is headquartered outside Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.processunity.com .

About Long Ridge Equity Partners

Founded in 2007, Long Ridge Equity Partners is a private investment firm focused on the financial services and business services sectors. Leveraging deep sector knowledge and an extensive network of industry resources, Long Ridge serves as a value‐added partner to high‐growth businesses. Over the last fifteen years, Long Ridge's principals have sponsored some of the most successful growth companies in the financial and business services sectors, providing strategic resources and capital to drive profitable expansion. Long Ridge manages over $400 million of committed capital. For more information on Long Ridge Equity Partners, please visit www.longridgecap.com .

For additional information on ProcessUnity, contact: Meaghan McGrath ProcessUnity, Inc. 978.364.3892 meaghan.mcgrath@processunity.com