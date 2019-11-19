NYSE: FTCH Investor Notice: Lawsuit against Farfetch Limited announced by Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in NYSE: FTCH shares.



Investors, who purchased shares of Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



On September 17, 2019, a lawsuit was filed against Farfetch Limited over alleged Securities Laws Violations in connection with the Company's September 2018 initial public offering ("IPO"). The plaintiff claims that the defendants failed to disclose to investors, that large scale online wholesale was reasonably likely to lead to pricing volatility and heavy promotions of luxury goods, that the Company's core business was vulnerable to such pricing pressures, that the Company would aggressively pursue acquisitions to remain profitable, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



Those who purchased Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.



