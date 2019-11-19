NETSOL Appoints Chris Mobley as Head of NFS Ascent Wholesale Operations in Europe

CALABASAS, Calif., Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTWK ), a global business services and enterprise application solutions provider, has appointed Chris Mobley as the new Head of its NFS Ascent Wholesale operations in Europe.

Mobley brings over two decades of industry experience to NETSOL with an accomplished background and domain-specific knowledge and expertise within the wholesale finance space. Prior to joining NETSOL, Mobley held a variety of leadership roles with global software provider APAK, where he began his career as an analyst programmer in 1995, eventually progressing to VP of Sales Enablement and Head of Pre-Sales, most recently working with the executive board for enabling operational growth, through initiatives delivering transformative change. Mobley also played a vital role within APAK's global sales initiatives, including offering support for strategic selling activities and leading various pre-sales functions within SaaS-based operations.

Earlier this year, NETSOL announced that it had signed a multi-million-dollar contract with a large independent, used vehicle finance company in the United Kingdom for the implementation of its NFS Ascent Wholesale Finance Platform. This contract was based on a subscription pricing model, with the initial value expected to be in the range of approximately $4 million. Additional revenue is expected to be generated based on usage and contracts under management.

As a follow up, in a recent press release , NETSOL also announced the introduction of this new, subscription-based pricing option for all its cloud-based products and services on a global level, which is meant to work as a substitute, but not a replacement, to the traditional license model.

At NETSOL, Mobley will be leading the rollout of this new pricing strategy and leveraging his uniquely qualified background to orchestrate the company's European-focused growth plans as well as lead pre-sales of the company's Wholesale operations globally.

"With a multi-million-dollar implementation already underway in the U.K., we've been able to generate significant, initial traction in the European market for our NFS Ascent Wholesale platform," said NETSOL Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Najeeb Ghauri. "Coupled with our appointment of Chris Mobley to head up our operations in this region, we expect to build additional sales momentum going forward. The European market, with its evolving buying cycles and industry maturation, remains a core focus of our overall growth strategy. We look forward to leveraging Chris' experience and expertise in this domain to further spearhead our operations in this market. On behalf of everyone at NETSOL, I welcome Chris to our team and wish him all the best."

About NETSOL Technologies

NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) is a worldwide provider of IT and enterprise software solutions primarily serving the global Leasing and Finance industry. The Company's suite of applications is backed by 40 years of domain expertise and supported by a committed team of more than 1,300 professionals placed in eight strategically located support and delivery centers throughout the world. NFS, LeasePak, LeaseSoft or NFS Ascent – help companies transform their Finance and Leasing operations, providing a fully automated asset-based finance solution covering the complete leasing and finance lifecycle.

