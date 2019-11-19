Ameri100 Awarded Multi-Year Contract by Existing Customer for SuccessFactors Application Management Support

ATLANTA, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMERI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRH) ("Ameri100"), a specialized SAP® cloud, digital and enterprise solutions company, announced that it has been awarded a multi-year contract for SuccessFactors application management support (AMS) by a current Ameri100 customer in the food and beverage industry. This customer, with gross sales in excess of $1.3B and over 2300 employees, has partnered with Ameri100 on their digital transformation journey and implemented the entire SuccessFactors Human Experience Management (HXM) Business Suite. With application management support, the customer can focus its resources on business transformation initiatives to sharpen its competitive advantage and drive growth while Ameri100 manages the day-to-day operations of the SuccessFactors deployment.



"This multi-year support contract demonstrates our continuing ability to build long-term relationships with our customers and serve as a strategic partner as they innovate and implement intelligent business solutions," said Brent Kelton, chief executive officer of Ameri100.

About Ameri100

Ameri100 is a specialized SAP® cloud, digital and enterprise solutions company which provides SAP® services to customers worldwide. Headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia, Ameri100 has offices in the U.S. and Canada. The Company also has global delivery centers in India. With its bespoke engagement model, the Company delivers transformational value to its clients across industry verticals. For further information, visit www.ameri100.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that relate to the business and expected future events or future performance of Ameri100 and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause its actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Words such as, but not limited to, "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "targets," "likely," "will," "would," "could," and similar expressions or phrases identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Ameri100's financial and growth projections as well as statements concerning our plans, predictions, estimates, strategies, intentions, beliefs and other information concerning our business and the markets in which we operate. The future performance of Ameri100 may be adversely affected by the following risks and uncertainties: the level of market demand for our services, the highly-competitive market for the types of services that we offer, market conditions that could cause our customers to reduce their spending for our services, our ability to create, acquire and build new businesses and to grow our existing businesses, our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel, currency fluctuations and market conditions around the world, and other risks not specifically mentioned herein but those that are common to industry. For a more detailed discussion of these factors and risks, investors should review Ameri100's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which can be accessed through the SEC's website. Forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's beliefs and opinions at the time the statements are made. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and Ameri100 undertakes no duty to update this information to reflect future events, information or circumstances.

