Veeco Announces Upcoming Investor Events

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) today announced that management is scheduled to attend the following events:



Wells Fargo TMT Summit at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas, NV on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. Veeco is scheduled to present at 2:10 PM PT. This presentation will be broadcast live and can be accessed via the investor relations section of Veeco's website at ir.veeco.com. A webcast replay will be made available on the website for a minimum of two weeks following the original date.



Benchmark Discovery Conference at The New York Athletic Club in New York, NY on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. Veeco management will be available to meet one-on-one with investors during the conference. Interested investors should contact their Benchmark representative to secure a meeting time.



NYC Investor Summit at the Parker New York Hotel in New York, NY on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. A note from the conference organizers: The Investor Summit is by invitation only and is open to accredited investors and publishing research analysts. As space is limited, please contact Guerrant Associates for more information by clicking here.



Needham Growth Conference at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York, NY on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Veeco is scheduled to present at 12:50 PM ET. This presentation will be broadcast live and can be accessed via the investor relations section of Veeco's website at ir.veeco.com. A webcast replay will be made available on the website for a minimum of two weeks following the original date.

About Veeco

Veeco (NASDAQ:VECO) is an innovative manufacturer of semiconductor process equipment. Our proven ion beam, laser annealing, lithography, MOCVD, and single wafer etch & clean technologies play an integral role in the fabrication and packaging of advanced semiconductor devices. With equipment designed to optimize performance, yield and cost of ownership, Veeco holds leading technology positions in the markets we serve. To learn more about Veeco's systems and service offerings, visit www.veeco.com.

To the extent that this news release discusses expectations or otherwise makes statements about the future, such statements are forward-looking and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. These factors include the risks discussed in the Business Description and Management's Discussion and Analysis sections of Veeco's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, current reports on Form 8-K and press releases. Veeco does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

Veeco Investor Contact:

Anthony Bencivenga | (516) 252-1438 | investorrelations@veeco.com