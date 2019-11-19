Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Lands' End Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Earnings Conference Call

Globe Newswire  
November 19, 2019 6:45am   Comments
Share:

DODGEVILLE, Wis., Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, to discuss its third quarter fiscal 2019 financial results.  A news release containing these results will be issued before the call.  Listeners may access a live broadcast of the conference call on the Company's investor relations website: http://investors.landsend.com/ in the Events and Presentations section or by dialing (866) 753-5836.

An online archive of the broadcast will be available at approximately noon on December 3, 2019, and will be accessible on the Company's website:  http://investors.landsend.com/ in the Events and Presentations section. 

About Lands' End, Inc.

Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) is a leading uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear and home products. We offer products online at www.landsend.com, on third party online marketplaces and through retail locations. We are a classic American lifestyle brand with a passion for quality, legendary service and real value, and seek to deliver timeless style for men, women, kids and the home.

CONTACT:

Lands' End, Inc.
James Gooch
Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer
(608) 935-9341

Investor Relations:
ICR, Inc.
Jean Fontana
(646) 277-1214
jean.fontana@icrinc.com

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo