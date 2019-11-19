Market Overview

Avenir LNG collaborates with Golar Power on developing small-scale LNG distribution in Brazil

Globe Newswire  
Globe Newswire  
November 19, 2019 6:00am
London, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avenir LNG Limited ("Avenir") wishes to announce that it will collaborate with Golar Power Limited ("Golar Power") in developing the small-scale LNG market in Brazil.

Avenir's second 7,500 cbm LNG Carrier will be used to deliver LNG to various ports across Brazil upon delivery. The vessel will also offer ship-to-ship bunkering capability as part of Avenir's global multi-nodal bunkering solution; adding to the Colombian, Mediterranean and Malaysian nodes which the company currently offers.

Commenting on the collaboration with Golar Power, Andrew Pickering, Chief Executive Officer of Avenir LNG Limited, said, "This is another step in our strategy where we are working closely with a shareholder in leveraging its FSRU platform to develop small-scale LNG distribution and bunkering in key developing markets."

Commenting on the collaboration with Avenir LNG, Eduardo Antonello, Chief Executive Officer of Golar Power Limited, said, "Accessing small-scale tonnage to distribute LNG in Brazil underpins Golar Power's commitment to the fast-growing Brazilian LNG market – a pivotal part of Golar Power's strategy. We are pleased to be able to leverage Golar LNG's shareholding and direct access to tonnage through Avenir LNG."



For additional information please contact:

Zackarie Fortin-Brazeau
Avenir LNG
Business Development Manager
UK + 44 20 7062 6006
z.brazeau@avenirlng.com 

Erik Nikolai Stavseth
Golar Power Limited
Commercial Manager
NORWAY +47 913 25 629
erik.stavseth@golar.com

