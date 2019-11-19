Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Kaixin to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Tuesday, November 26, 2019

Globe Newswire  
November 19, 2019 5:00am   Comments
Share:

BEIJING, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaixin Auto Holdings ("Kaixin" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:KXIN), one of the primary dealership networks in the premium used car segment in China, today announced that it will report its second quarter 2019 unaudited financial results on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, before the open of U.S. markets. Renren Inc., Kaixin's corporate parent, will also report its unaudited second quarter 2019 financial results on November 26, 2019.

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 9:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on November 26, 2019 (10:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong time on November 26, 2019).

Interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing:

United States: 1-845-675-0437
International: +65-6713-5090
Hong Kong: +852-3018-6771
Mainland China: 400-620-8038
Conference ID: 9286069

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.kaixin.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible by phone at the following number until December 4, 2019:

United States: 1-646-254-3697
International:
Hong Kong:
Mainland China:		 +61-2-8199-0299
+852-3051-2780
400-632-2162
Replay Access Code: 9286069

About Kaixin Auto Holdings

Kaixin Auto Holdings is one of the primary dealership networks in the premium used car segment in China. Supported by the rapid growth of China's used car market and leveraging its own hybrid business model that offers both strong online and offline presence, Kaixin has transformed from a tech-enabled financing platform into a nationwide dealer network that combines its own and affiliated dealers as well as value-added and after-sale services.

For more information, please visit http: http://ir.kaixin.com.

For more information, please contact:

Kaixin Auto Holdings
Lei Song
Tel: (86 10) 8448 1818 ext. 2111
Email: kaixin.ir@renren-inc.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Ross Warner
Tel: +86 (10) 6508-0677
Email: Kaixin@tpg-ir.com

Jason Finklestein
Tel: +1 (212) 481-2050
Email: Kaixin@tpg-ir.com

SOURCE: Kaixin Auto Holdings

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo