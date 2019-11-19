Kaixin to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Tuesday, November 26, 2019

BEIJING, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaixin Auto Holdings ("Kaixin" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:KXIN), one of the primary dealership networks in the premium used car segment in China, today announced that it will report its second quarter 2019 unaudited financial results on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, before the open of U.S. markets. Renren Inc., Kaixin's corporate parent, will also report its unaudited second quarter 2019 financial results on November 26, 2019.



The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 9:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on November 26, 2019 (10:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong time on November 26, 2019).

Interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing:

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.kaixin.com .

About Kaixin Auto Holdings

Kaixin Auto Holdings is one of the primary dealership networks in the premium used car segment in China. Supported by the rapid growth of China's used car market and leveraging its own hybrid business model that offers both strong online and offline presence, Kaixin has transformed from a tech-enabled financing platform into a nationwide dealer network that combines its own and affiliated dealers as well as value-added and after-sale services.

For more information, please visit http: http://ir.kaixin.com.

