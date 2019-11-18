Element Announces Israel Kaufman to Join Company as EVP and Treasurer

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSX:EFN) ("Element" or the "Company"), a leading global provider of fleet management services, today announced the appointment of Israel (Izzy) Kaufman as Executive Vice President and Treasurer, effective December 3, 2019.



Mr. Kaufman brings to Element more than two decades of experience in treasury at leading financial services companies, overseeing key areas including funding, liquidity, interest-rate risk, and banking relationships. He will be based in Toronto and report to President and Chief Executive Officer, Jay Forbes. Mr. Kaufman succeeds the Company's long-time Treasurer, Karen Martin, who, as previously announced, is retiring from Element.

"We are delighted to welcome a seasoned executive with such wide-ranging and relevant experience to our leadership team," said Mr. Forbes. "Izzy will play a vital role as we continue to strengthen and de-risk our investment grade balance sheet, grow our syndication capability, access the senior unsecured corporate debt market, and mature Element's capital structure."

Mr. Kaufman joins Element from Cross River Bank, a member of the 2019 Forbes FinTech 50, where he served as Senior Vice President, Capital Markets. Prior to that, Mr. Kaufman was Global Treasurer at CIT Group Inc. Earlier in his career, he held senior treasury positions at The Goldman Sachs Group Inc., including as Treasurer of Goldman Sachs Bank USA. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Yeshiva University and a Master of Business Administration (Finance) degree from Columbia Business School.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management (TSX:EFN) is a leading global fleet management company, providing world-class services and financing for commercial vehicle fleets. The Company enjoys scale and leadership in key markets, a top-tier client base, strong cash flow and ready access to capital, and an investment-grade balance sheet. Element's suite of services spans the total fleet lifecycle – from acquisition and financing to program management and remarketing – helping clients optimize performance and improve productivity. For more information, visit www.elementfleet.com.

