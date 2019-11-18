Market Overview

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend Declaration

Globe Newswire  
November 18, 2019 4:10pm   Comments
RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.08 per share of common stock. This dividend is payable on December 12, 2019 to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 29, 2019.

About Kinsale Capital Group, Inc.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is a specialty insurance group headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, focusing on the excess and surplus lines market.

Contact

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc.
Bryan Petrucelli
Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer
804-289-1272
ir@kinsalecapitalgroup.com

